iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.60. Approximately 13,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 21,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 85,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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