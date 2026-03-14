iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Short Interest Update

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,627 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 12th total of 36,210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ PABD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77.

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iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities. PABD was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is issued by BlackRock.

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