iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,180 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 12th total of 101,940 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTOP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 366,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period.

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iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Performance

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 85,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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