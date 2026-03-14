iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 346,576 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 12th total of 242,332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IBDU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,943. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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