iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 319,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 226,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 770.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 2,031.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.42. 291,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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