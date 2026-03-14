iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 229.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 826.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IBIT opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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