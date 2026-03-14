iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 2,458,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,714,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

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Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares. TLTW was launched on Aug 18, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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