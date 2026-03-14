iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,283 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 194,471 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 292,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 179,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SLQD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 521,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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