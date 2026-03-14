iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $3.62 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Church & Dwight makes up about 0.7% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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