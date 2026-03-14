iSAM Funds UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 437.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 118.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 209.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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