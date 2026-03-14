iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,380 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $306.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.