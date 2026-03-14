iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $54.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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