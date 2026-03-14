iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 30,961 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $76,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,618,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $51,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,293,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 775,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 711,347 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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