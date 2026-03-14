iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $3.80 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $736.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $867.74 and a 200 day moving average of $881.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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