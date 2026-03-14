iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.71 Million in Ball Corporation $BALL

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broyhill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 15.3% during the third quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,816,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,402,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,521,000 after acquiring an additional 602,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ball by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.8%

BALL stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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