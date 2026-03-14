iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DGX opened at $199.61 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $799,682.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,628.97. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $538,372.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,523.26. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,262. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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