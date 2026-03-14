iSAM Funds UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,000. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,182.83.

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NVR Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,458.92 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,368.70 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,484.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,604.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $139.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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