iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 7,883 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,054,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $733.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.39.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Argus set a $785.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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