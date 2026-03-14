iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 77,105 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,891,773,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,502,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.40 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

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Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. 5‑Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near‑term upside. Stifel price target raise

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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