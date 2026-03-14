Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Has $4.01 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.6% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.83. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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