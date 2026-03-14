Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $68.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.
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