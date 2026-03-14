Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $68.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

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Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

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