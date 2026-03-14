Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.39. 81,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 178,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,198,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,190,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 289,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 183,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 572,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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