Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,100 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the February 12th total of 15,976 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCZ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 79,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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