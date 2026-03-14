Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 232,817 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 12th total of 160,939 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
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