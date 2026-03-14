Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 232,817 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 12th total of 160,939 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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