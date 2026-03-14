Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 414,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.
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