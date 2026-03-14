Inv Vk Pa Valu (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Performance
Shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.31.
About Inv Vk Pa Valu
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