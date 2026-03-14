Inv Vk Pa Valu (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

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Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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