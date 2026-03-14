Inv Vk Mun Opp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VMO)

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 215,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

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Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

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Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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