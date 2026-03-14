INV VK HI INC2 (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 20,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362. INV VK HI INC2 has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On INV VK HI INC2

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

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