Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 149,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 130,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

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Intrusion Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -2.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intrusion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

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Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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