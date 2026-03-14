Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $47.9020, with a volume of 258828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPI. UBS Group upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on IPI

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 914,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 705,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

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