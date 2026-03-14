Interval Partners LP Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $883,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,770.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 407.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.63.
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $246.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
SPX Technologies Profile
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.
The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.
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