Interval Partners LP Takes $56.13 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,130,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total transaction of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,978,950.12. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $1,590,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. This trade represents a 49.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $21,228,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $422.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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