Interval Partners LP Sells 37,875 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: EVP Spencer Frazier made a series of small open‑market purchases across multiple dates (multiple transactions totaling ~205 shares), modestly increasing his stake to roughly 6,100–6,200 shares. Insider buying from a senior exec is generally viewed positively as a signal of confidence. SEC filing

EVP Spencer Frazier made a series of small open‑market purchases across multiple dates (multiple transactions totaling ~205 shares), modestly increasing his stake to roughly 6,100–6,200 shares. Insider buying from a senior exec is generally viewed positively as a signal of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases are very small (each trade is usually a dozen or a few dozen shares) and represent only a ~0.1–0.4% increase in his position per trade; collectively they are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Investors should treat this as a modest confidence signal rather than a catalyst. MarketBeat JBHT

The purchases are very small (each trade is usually a dozen or a few dozen shares) and represent only a ~0.1–0.4% increase in his position per trade; collectively they are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Investors should treat this as a modest confidence signal rather than a catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and technical context temper the impact of insider buying: most recent quarterly revenue was roughly flat/down year‑over‑year and the stock is below its 50‑day moving average, which can weigh on sentiment even when insiders buy. Those factors likely explain continued downside pressure despite the insider purchases. MarketBeat JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $613,584.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,241,526.46. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,343.36. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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