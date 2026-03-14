Interval Partners LP Raises Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,641,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,875 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth approximately $61,076,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 1,035,820 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 106.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,339 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.10 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

BrightView Trading Up 1.6%

BV stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $67,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

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