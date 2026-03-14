Interval Partners LP Purchases New Position in Deere & Company $DE

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 105.4% in the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE DE opened at $577.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $404.42 and a one year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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