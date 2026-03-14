Interval Partners LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,061,962 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $483,502,000 after purchasing an additional 281,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $113.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,834 shares of company stock worth $7,547,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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