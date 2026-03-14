Interval Partners LP Makes New $11.55 Million Investment in Pool Corporation $POOL

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pool by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,825,000 after acquiring an additional 357,643 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Pool by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.39. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.80 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

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