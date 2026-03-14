Interval Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Interval Partners LP increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,842 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,354,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,493.25. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,723.09. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.88 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

Further Reading

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