Interval Partners LP Acquires 95,855 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

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Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.06 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Associated Banc declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $184,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,377.28. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $427,640.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,811.03. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $677,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

See Also

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