Interval Partners LP Acquires 144,897 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.