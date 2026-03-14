Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck Mobilisa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Trading Down 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

NASDAQ IDN opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of 470.47 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter worth $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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