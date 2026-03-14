Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 500,000 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter.

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Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $3,399,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,500.80. This trade represents a 85.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

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About Edgewise Therapeutics

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Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

See Also

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