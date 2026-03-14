Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 450,000 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 450.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

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Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,309,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,561.80. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,269. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

View Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

See Also

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