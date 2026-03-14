Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,053,000 after purchasing an additional 532,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 323,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period.

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iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $559,613.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,793.32. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $173,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,605.28. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,509 shares of company stock worth $12,734,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $242.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

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iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

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