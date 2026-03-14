Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $941.51 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $893.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

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About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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