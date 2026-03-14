Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.2381.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore set a $340.00 price target on Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $297.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Insulet has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Study results support long‑term product thesis: new study outcomes backing a fully closed‑loop insulin pump for type 2 diabetes could reinforce Insulet’s growth runway if commercial adoption follows. Study Outcomes

Study results support long‑term product thesis: new study outcomes backing a fully closed‑loop insulin pump for type 2 diabetes could reinforce Insulet’s growth runway if commercial adoption follows. Neutral Sentiment: Company says affected supply is limited and replacement capacity exists — Insulet initiated a voluntary medical device correction and communicated it publicly, and management stated they expect to replace impacted Pods without disrupting overall availability. Investors should watch follow‑up disclosures for replacement costs and execution risk. Company Correction

Company says affected supply is limited and replacement capacity exists — Insulet initiated a voluntary medical device correction and communicated it publicly, and management stated they expect to replace impacted Pods without disrupting overall availability. Investors should watch follow‑up disclosures for replacement costs and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Recall / Medical device correction highlights manufacturing defect — Regulators and media report specific U.S. lots of Omnipod 5 Pods were recalled/subject to correction because of potential tubing tears that could under‑deliver insulin, increasing short‑term revenue and reputation risk. Reuters Recall

Recall / Medical device correction highlights manufacturing defect — Regulators and media report specific U.S. lots of Omnipod 5 Pods were recalled/subject to correction because of potential tubing tears that could under‑deliver insulin, increasing short‑term revenue and reputation risk. Negative Sentiment: Safety reports and potential patient harm amplified selling — Insulet disclosed multiple serious adverse event reports (including hospitalizations and DKA tied to under‑delivery) which raises regulatory/legal exposure and hurts investor confidence. Seeking Alpha Recall

Safety reports and potential patient harm amplified selling — Insulet disclosed multiple serious adverse event reports (including hospitalizations and DKA tied to under‑delivery) which raises regulatory/legal exposure and hurts investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations and law‑firm notices have been announced — several firms are soliciting claimants alleging the company may have misled investors about the issue, creating potential litigation risk and additional headline pressure. Fraud Investigation

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations and law‑firm notices have been announced — several firms are soliciting claimants alleging the company may have misled investors about the issue, creating potential litigation risk and additional headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage and technicals: the headlines drove the stock to a 52‑week low and broader market writeups (MSN/Benzinga) are amplifying downward momentum. Expect short‑term analyst and sentiment reactions until clarity on scope, costs and regulatory response. 52‑Week Low

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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