Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Short Interest Update

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,719 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the February 12th total of 8,953 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 637,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter.

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Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,698. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This is a positive change from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

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