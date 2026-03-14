Insider Selling: Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $614,999.00 in Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $614,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,349.56. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

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Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Service Corporation International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 8.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SCI

Service Corporation International Company Profile

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Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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