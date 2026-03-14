Insider Selling: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $413,567.10 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) Director Janet Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 700.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.