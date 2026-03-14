Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells 63,157 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $5,032,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,194,768.64. This represents a 21.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $286,944.00.
- On Friday, February 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $488,991.72.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 36,317 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,410.06.
CoreWeave Price Performance
NASDAQ CRWV traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $81.11. 17,660,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,462,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000.
More CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product launches (Flex Reservations and Spot) and a partnership with PhysicsX expand CoreWeave’s addressable market for industrial AI and heavy compute workloads — this supports revenue growth and customer flexibility. CoreWeave PhysicsX Deal Highlights Industrial AI And Heavy Compute Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the filings appears inconsistent/flat for March (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), which provides little signal on bearish positioning at the moment; treat these figures cautiously.
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities‑fraud litigation notices and lead‑plaintiff solicitations from numerous firms cite alleged misstatements about demand and operations for the March 28–Dec 15, 2025 class period — increased legal exposure, potential discovery/costs, and settlement risk can weigh on the stock. CRWV Deadline Today: CRWV Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Have Opportunity to Lead CoreWeave, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlighted CoreWeave’s Q4 results (a large reported loss and soft guidance), arguing the company concealed operational problems; that analysis reinforces investor concern about profitability and outlook. CRWV Alert: Hagens Berman Analyzes CoreWeave (CRWV) $452M Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: Brannin McBee sold large blocks in early March (totaling millions of dollars), which investors often view as a bearish signal or at least a liquidity event to watch. SEC Form 4 / Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Several media pieces flag “dreadful patterns” and persistent risks in the share price technicals and fundamentals — adds to negative narrative momentum for traders watching risk metrics. CoreWeave stock price forms dreadful patterns
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.
Read Our Latest Report on CoreWeave
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.