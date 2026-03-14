Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells 63,157 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $5,032,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,194,768.64. This represents a 21.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $286,944.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $488,991.72.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 36,317 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,410.06.

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $81.11. 17,660,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,462,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

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About CoreWeave

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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